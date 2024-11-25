NSUI bags DUSU’s top post after 7 years; ABVP wins VP, secy posts

In the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, Congress-backed National Students’ Union (NSUI) won the president’s post after a gap of seven years and also emerged victorious on Joint Secretary Posts, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed victory on Vice President and Secretary posts.

NSUI’s Raunak Khatri defeated his rival ABVP’s Rishabh Chaudhary by a margin of 1,339 votes as Kahtri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary could only manage 18,868, according to official sources.

On Vice President Post, ABVP’s Bhanu Pratap Singh defeated NSUI’s Yash Nandal by a margin of 8,762 votes as Singh secured 24,166 votes and Nandal could only manage 15,404 votes.

Moreover, on Secretary Post, ABVP’s Mitravinda Karanwal defeated NSUI’s Namrata Jeph Meena by a margin of 1,467 votes as Karanwal secured 16,703 votes and Meena could only get 15,236 votes.

Additionally, on Joint Secretary Post, NSUI’s nominee Lokesh Choudhary defeated ABVP’s Aman Kapasiya by a margin of 6726 votes wherein Choudhary bagged 21975 votes and Kapasia secured 15,249 votes.

Speaking of his victory, Raunak Khatri said, “History has been created today because of our hard work. Students have defeated show-off and arrogance.”

Khatri added that as a student I will stand by all the fellow students. “Infrastructure and acting as a bridge between students and administration will be our top priority,” he added.

NSUI National president Varun Choudhary said, “I think ‘Mohobat ki dukan’ has now been opened in the DU and we have won the president post after seven years, the credit goes to all the students who voted for us”.

Meanwhile the saffron organization said, “ABVP has secured victory in the Vice President and Secretary post. We are grateful for the unwavering support of the students”.

Harsh Attri ABVP Delhi Secretary said, “ABVP has registered a resounding victory in the posts of Vice President and Secretary, and in many colleges too. We thank Delhi University and the police administration for conducting peaceful elections”.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has termed the NSUI’s victory on the top post and Joint Secretary post as an indication of the youth wanting a change in the city. “Congress and its students wing NSUI will work to create an atmosphere of constructive education without politicizing education in the university campus,” Yadav added.