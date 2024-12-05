Nothing is safe in Delhi where even metro cable can be stolen: Kejriwal

Commenting on the theft of Metro cable on the Blue Line route, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that nothing is safe in the city with the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the Union home minister in a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “Amit Shah ji, what is happening in Delhi. Even the cable of the Delhi Metro has been stolen. Nothing is safe, do something.”

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a video message, disclosed that the cable on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro, between Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar, has been stolen. “This is Delhi, the capital of the country. The Central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for its security, yet a Metro cable was stolen.”

Bharadwaj said the cable theft is but one example. “In Delhi, vehicles are stolen on a daily basis, tyres of vehicles are taken out, mobile phones are snatched, chains are snatched, water pumps from people’s homes are stolen, government-installed motors and their wires are taken away.”

Despite being the capital of the nation, Delhi is witness to an unprecedented surge in crime. “I urge the Union Home Minister to take Delhi’s security seriously and address these growing security concerns immediately,” the AAP leader added.