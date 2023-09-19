Noida schools to remain shut for UP trade show and Moto GP events

Noida schools are preparing for an unforeseen hiatus this week, courtesy of two significant upcoming events: the UP International Trade Show 2023 and the Moto GP spectacle.

The District School Inspector of Gautam Buddha Nagar has officially declared that educational institutions will remain closed after 2 PM on September 21, 2023, and will remain shut for the entire day on September 22, 2023.

This closure applies to all Noida schools affiliated with various boards, spanning from Nursery to class 12, as per the notice issued by the District Magistrate (DM).

Advertisement

The UP Trade Show 2023 will kick off from September 21, 2023, and run until September 25, 2023, at the Greater Noida Expo Centre. Concurrently, the Moto GP event is scheduled to rev its engines from September 22, 2023, through to September 24, 2023, at the Buddha International Circuit.

This upcoming five-day extravaganza is all set to make waves, with business hours from 11 AM to 3 PM. The public hours follow from 3 PM to 8 PM. It promises to bring together a staggering 2,000+ exhibitors and attract over 500,000 visitors.

For enterprises of all sizes in Uttar Pradesh, including micro, small, medium, and large businesses, this event offers a golden opportunity.

It serves as a valuable platform to showcase their products and services, opening doors to a broader customer base, not just within India but internationally as well.

Beyond businesses, the trade show will also shine a spotlight on various promotional and developmental initiatives, championed by both government and non-government organizations.