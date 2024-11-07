No respite for Delhiites from toxic air as AQI remains ‘very poor’

There was no respite for the residents of Delhi from the ‘toxic air’ as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained under the very poor category on Thursday, which has been constant for several days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average AQI on Thursday was 377 at 4 pm, while several places recorded air quality in the ‘severe’ zone.

As per the AQI data released by the Central Pollution Monitoring Agency, 13 places in the national capital recorded air quality in the ‘severe’ zone, where the index values were above 400, with Jahangirpuri recording the highest index value of 439, Ashok Vihar and Mundka at 438, Anand Vihar 435.

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggested mainly smog conditions to be present with predominant surface wind from variable directions, and wind speeds to reach 04–06 kmph during the day and calm winds during night.

The IITM has forecast that meteorological conditions are likely to be unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

Exposure to air quality in the ‘Severe’ category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, say experts.

People venturing out for work have been complaining of cough, itching in the eyes, and experiencing a little difficulty while breathing, especially when they are amid busy traffic and more vehicles.

Restrictions and anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan’s stages I and II are enforced across the national capital, while steps as part of Delhi’s government’s winter action plan are also implemented to curb the rise in air pollution.