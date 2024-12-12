No hike in property tax rates in NDMC budget for FY 2025-26

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), on Thursday, has not enhanced property tax rates in its budget for the financial year 2025-26 presented on Thursday.

“This budget reflects our continued commitment to transforming New Delhi into a city that not only preserves its rich heritage but also embraces innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth,” NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra said.

“Our priorities this year will be creating a city that is inclusive, clean, and smart. We aim to set new benchmarks in municipal governance through strategic initiatives across key areas. This budget reflects our unwavering dedication to making New Delhi a model city for sustainable urban living. Together, we will create a brighter, greener, and more inclusive future,” Chandra said after the NDMC Budget 2025-26 presentation in its Special Council Meeting.

However, he said the NDMC would enhance solar energy adoption across municipal buildings and public spaces, aiming to reduce carbon footprints while promoting renewable energy and solar energy.

“It will reduce the power bills for the poor and middle class. It will be achieved by encouraging the residents of the NDMC area to install roof solar power grids. NDMC has also embarked upon an ambitious journey of shifting to a 100 per cent renewable energy municipal body of the Country. The NDMC has 234 existing solar connections out of which 93 connections are of 3.12 MWp and 234 connections are of 11.30 MWp,” Chandra said.

He further said that the NDMC has implemented a range of proactive environment improvement measures, especially regarding air pollution. “To mitigate the spread of dust, NDMC is also exploring the feasibility of an innovative idea of installation of Mist Spray on Electrical Poles in the NDMC area,” Chandra elaborated.

He said the NDMC continues the trend of a surplus budget with a net surplus of Rs 463.40 crore projected in FY 2025-26.

The total receipts of the Budget Estimates 2025-26 are Rs 5770.60 crore against Rs 5319.75 crore provided in Revised Estimate 2024-25. The total actual receipts in 2023-24 were Rs 5005.05 crore.

The BE 2025-26 for the revenue receipts are Rs 5100.32 crore against Rs 4730.31 crore provided in RE 2024-25 and actual Rs 4417.12 Crore in 2023-24. The BE 2025-26 for capital receipts are Rs 670.28 crore against Rs 589.44 crore provided in RE 2024-25 and actual Rs 587.93 Crore in 2023-24.

The NDMC is expecting to collect Property Tax of Rs 1150 crore in Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Rs 1290 crore in BE 2025-26.

The actual receipts in 2023-24 for Licence Fee from Municipal Properties stood at Rs 905.41 crore. The Projections for RE 2024-25 are at Rs 825.16 crore and BE 2025-26 are at Rs 900.16 crore.