MCD attaches 12 properties for non-payment of property tax

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday said it has taken stringent action against property tax defaulters by attaching 12 properties in Samaypur Badli and Swaroop Nagar areas of the Civil Lines zone.

As part of this enforcement measure, the Property Tax Department has attached eight properties in Samaypur Badli and four properties in Swaroop Nagar due to non-payment of property tax, the civic body said.

The MCD has urged all property owners and occupiers to file their property tax returns and pay their dues by March 31.

To avoid penal action, taxpayers are advised to clear their property tax obligations at the earliest, it said.

“To facilitate taxpayers in filing their property tax returns, all property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on all Saturdays until March 31, from 10 am to 5 pm,” the MCD said.