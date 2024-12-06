No decisive step yet by EC to delete duplicate voters: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is not taking any decisive step to delete names of duplicate voters in Delhi despite the party’s complaints to it.

Highlighting the issue of “duplicate voters”, he said, “Delhi Congress had written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi about multiple votes for a single voter, with an example of a voter with three votes with face identity cards, which we found out in the voters’ list for the last Lok Sabha elections.”

Expressing concern over the matter, he said, “if a voter has multiple votes in a particular constituency sympathetic to the BJP, then the very purpose of conducting an election in a democratic, transparent manner will be defeated, as lakhs of fraudulent votes will be cast to favour a particular candidate from a particular party.”

The Delhi Congress chief accused the EC of acting at the behest of the BJP to favour it in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by adding and deleting voters’ names selectively. Yadav asserted that it will “defeat” the very purpose of holding the Assembly elections in a free and fair manner.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year. The Congress has announced to contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone.