NMDC wins big at 14th PRCI Excellence Awards 2024 for Corporate Excellence and Social Responsibility

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), India’s leading producer of iron ore and other minerals, was recognized for its outstanding contributions to corporate excellence and social responsibility at the 14th PRCI Excellence Awards 2024, organized by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Mangalore recently.

The prestigious awards were presented by distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Guest Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New Renewable Energy; Justice P Krishna Bhat, Former High Court Judge of Karnataka; and Ravi Kiran, Producer, Director, and Actor. P Jaya Prakash, General Manager (Corporate Communication), and CH Srinivasa Rao, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communications), received the awards on behalf of NMDC.

At the event, NMDC was honored with the prestigious 15th Series Chanakya Award 2024 in the category of ‘Corporate Citizen of the Year’ for its exceptional corporate communications efforts. These initiatives serve as a vital link between NMDC and its stakeholders, driving business growth while amplifying the company’s positive impact on the community.

This recognition was part of a total of 12 awards across various categories, marking a significant milestone for NMDC. In addition to the ‘Chanakya Award,’ NMDC received accolades for its ‘CSR Project for Childcare,’ ‘Website and Microsite,’ ‘Corporate Film,’ ‘Healthcare Communication Films,’ ‘Music Video,’ ‘House Journal – Print (English),’ ‘Corporate Brochure,’ ‘Wall Calendar for the Year,’ ‘Diary 2024 (Big Size – A4 and Above),’ ‘Best Company Culture Transformation Initiative,’ and ‘Arts, Culture, and Sports Campaign Award.’

Congratulating the Corporate Communication team, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC, said, “NMDC’s outstanding performance reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. In today’s digital age, communication and public relations serve as the crucial bridge between the organization and its stakeholders, effectively narrating a story that is deeply aligned with the company’s core values and long-term vision.”