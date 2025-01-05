NIA conducts searches in Jamia Nagar to dismantle human trafficking network

Intensifying its efforts to dismantle the human trafficking and cyber slavery network, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the house of a recently arrested accused in South East Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, the agency said on Sunday.

According to the central agency, the searches conducted on Saturday led to the seizure of digital devices (mobile phones/tablets) and incriminating financial documents, including passbooks and chequebooks, as well as debit cards of several banks.

Advertisement

The case involves an alleged criminal conspiracy by an accused, Kamran Haider, and others, who sent vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in the Lao PDR.

Advertisement

According to the NIA investigations, the victims of the human trafficking and cyber slavery racket were allegedly forced to commit cyber scams, targeting European and American citizens.

NIA investigations revealed that Haider had allegedly facilitated the entire operation and was also involved in extorting money through cryptocurrency wallets from the victims who tried to escape the clutches of the scammers.

Further probe is underway in the case, an agency official said.