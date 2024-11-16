Newly elected Mayor and his deputy begin inspection to address garbage accumulation issue

In a bid to address pressing cleanliness issues in the national capital, newly appointed Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khinchi and Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj embarked on their first official inspection on Saturday along with officials.

The focus of the inspection was to address garbage accumulation across the city. During their visit to the Vasant Vihar ward, the Mayor assured swift action to resolve the concerns, prioritising effective solutions to improve conditions at the grassroots level.

Khinchi said, “After assuming the role of Mayor, this marks our first official visit. The purpose of our visit is to inspect the garbage collection points where significant accumulation has been reported. We are here to evaluate the current arrangements, identify areas of concern, and take stock of the situation,” he added.

Local MLA Parmila Tokas, Councillor Himani Jain, and MCD officials were also present during the Mayor’s inspection.

According to the Mayor, resolving civic issues is the top priority, and the corporation is committed to taking swift and decisive action to improve the conditions.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Mayor said, “The Mayoral elections were held the day before yesterday and today we are here for an inspection. We are visiting the Vasant Vihar ward to review the cleanliness arrangements. We are also interacting with the public to understand how much improvement is needed and where,” he added.

He added that challenges will always arise, but the work must continue.

Bharadwaj further said that the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, emphasises a politics of development and action.