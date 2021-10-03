New electricity billing system launched in Odisha

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra launched the ‘New Electricity Consumer Billing System’ on Saturday providing for smart meter reading, smart grid and prepaid regime.

Principal Secretary Energy N.B. Dhal said, “The new system will improve the power service to around 73 lakh consumers in the state with quick power connection, advanced metering, error free billing and collection, dedicated customer care center, a centralized help desk, and a state-of-the-art Data Center at OPTCL”.

Along with various customized IT applications for convenience of the customers and ease of doing business, the new system also includes setting up of a disaster recovery centre on cloud and IT infra in DISCOM offices.

The new system has cost the state Rs 117 crore while the central government provided Rs 42 crore, said officials.

The system also envisions reducing the aggregate technical and commercial (A&T) loss from the present level of 30 percent to 15 percent at the rate of 2 to 3 percent per annum, they said.