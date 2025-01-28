Nepal police delegation in India to study functioning of security forces

A delegation of the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal comprising 21 officers is in India on a 11-day study tour to familiarise with the functioning and training of the Sashastra Seema Bal and other Central security forces of the country, officials said on Tuesday.

Director General of the SSB Amrit Mohan Prasad interacted with the delegation at the force’s headquarters and highlighted the cultural, social, and religious legacy of the two nations.

Advertisement

He emphasised the common objective of both the counterpart frontier forces is securing the borders, helping people during disasters, and nurturing the traditional relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

The APF serves as the border guarding force on the Indo-Nepal international border, where the forces, including India’s SSB, play a crucial role as counterpart border guarding forces, engaging in intelligence exchange, joint patrolling, coordination meetings and other operational activities.

This delegation will visit various establishments of India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), starting January 27 to February 6, 2025, including the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force Academy and other establishments of the forces.

The study encompassed discussions on various points and procedures related to each other’s organizations, while the trainee officers engaged in dialogues concerning joint operations, disaster management, interception of narcotics and illegal weapons, training technology & structural utilization of human resource and intelligence sharing to enhance better border coordination.

DIG APF Anjani Kumar Pokharel and Superintendent of Police Ramhari Adhikari, along with other officers from the neighbouring country’s force along with DG SSB Prasad, Additional Director General Anupama Nilekar Chandra and IG Training Paresh Saxsena, along with other senior officers from the border guarding force were present on the occasion.