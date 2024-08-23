Neighbour arrested for assaulting 4-year-old girl in outer Delhi

A neighbour was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Shahbad dairy area of outer Delhi, Police said on Friday.

According to DCP Outer North, Ravi Kumar, “The police received a call from Shahbad dairy area that a four-year old girl was kidnapped by a neighbour and he tried to sexually assault her”.

Following the call, the girl was rescued and a medical exam was conducted, added Kumar.

The accused was arrested on August 21 and the police have filed a case based on the complaint from the parents.

“A case has been registered under kidnapping, attempt to rape and SC ST Act. During the investigation, it was found that the culprit was their neighbour Naseem Ilyas Paalak. We arrested the accused the next day,” stated the DCP.

Following the incident, some neighbors tried to set ablaze the accused’s residence, however, the situation was brought under control by the cops.