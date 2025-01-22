“People powered initiative”: PM Modi on 10 years of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude on the occasion of 10 years of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the girl child, educate the girl child)” movement, saying that it has become a people-powered initiative, drawing participating via people from different walks of life.

“Today we mark 10 years of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

PM Modi said that the movement has focused on overcoming gender barriers and biases, paving the way to ensure that girl child has access to education and opportunities.

“Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the efforts undertaken by people and various community organisations given the “historically low child sex ratios”.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi emphasised the need to continue this movement to protect the rights of women in the country, ensuring their education. He said that it was crucial to create a society where the daughters could thrive without any discrimination.

“I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination. Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters,” he added.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, launched by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 22nd January, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana, completes a decade of implementation. This flagship initiative by the Government of India aims to address the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR), prevent gender-biased sex-selective elimination and promote the survival, protection and education of the girl child. The scheme has evolved to become one of the most impactful social initiatives by the Indian government.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme has made significant progress in improving the lives of girls in India. It has helped improve the Sex Ratio at Birth, increase access to education, expand healthcare, and support women’s economic empowerment. By working with government bodies, NGOs, and local communities, the scheme has created a strong foundation for valuing and protecting every girl child. As the scheme enters its second decade, the focus will be on making long-term changes through inclusive policies, better implementation, and active community participation. This will ensure continued progress toward gender equality and empowerment.