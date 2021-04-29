Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the officials on Wednesday that the process of adding more oxygen must be expedited to make more room for Covid-19 patients suffering from respiratory and breathing issues which are becoming more and more prevalent in the current pandemic wave.

“We are noticing that this new strain of Coronavirus is quite dangerous and often leads to respiratory and breathing issues. It has become very important to provide beds to every patient who needs oxygen. We have to expedite the process to add more ICU and oxygen beds in the coming weeks,” he said.

The direction was given in a meeting convened with the health officials on the situation of Corona in Delhi. In the meeting, Kejriwal deliberated on the plan to increase the number of oxygen beds in the coming days, along with strengthening the home isolation system in Delhi.

“We have to further strengthen our home isolation system. Every patient who is recovering from Corona under home isolation should receive regular calls from Delhi government doctors and an oximeter. We have to monitor the daily condition of every patient recovering from Corona in home isolation,” the CM added.

The Delhi government has been exploring different avenues to accommodate the burgeoning disease load of Covid-19 patients.

“1200 oxygen beds will be added by May 10, out of which 500 oxygen beds’ facility will be established at Ramlila Maidan opposite LNJP hospital, and 500 oxygen beds will be added in GTB hospital. 200 ICU beds will be added in Radha Soami Satsang Beas Covid Care Centre,” the officials said.