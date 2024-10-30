NDMC to organise Suvidha camp to redress public grievances

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it will organise a Suvidha Camp to redress public grievances here on November 2. It will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The civic body said helpdesks of the various departments will provide facilitations and redress the grievances of service users, employees, RWAs, MTAs and residents of the civic body.The departments that will also be part of this camp include Public Health, Architect and Environment, Commercial, Health Licensing, Property Tax, Education, Fire, Accounts/Finance/Pension, Medical Services, Parking Management System, Chief Security office, Municipal Housing, Vigilance and Library, it said.

The camp will address the grievances related to new electricity connection/disconnection, load enhancement/reduction, name change/transfer, property tax, birth and death certificate, service matters of serving and retired employees, water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, and any other services offered by it, NDMC said.

It may be mentioned that the NDMC has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users. The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and for giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.