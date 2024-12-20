NDMC to organise 2-day winter rose show

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday said it would organise a two-day Winter Rose Show, starting from Saturday at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri here.

Large number of institutes and individuals both local and outside will participate in the rose show for exhibiting their best blooms as well as blooming potted plants in the event being organised by the NDMC in association with the India Rose Society.

The participants from different organisations like NDMC, TERI, CPWD, PGI Chandigarh, IARI-PUSA etc will display their exhibits in different classes. The display of roses in pots and cut flowers of different types of roses i.e. Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Miniature, Polyantha etc are the main attractions of the show.

In addition to this, a painting competition among the students from NDMC schools, value-added rose products, artistic bouquets, garlands etc will also be the part of display/activities in the show.

The NDMC said the show will be a visual treat for rose loving people as it is a chance to see large varieties of rose blooms vying with each other in vases as well as in pots.

“One will also feel energised and stress relieved to know more about the rose garden and enjoy the sight of majestic bloom in the rose beds. It will be a unique opportunity for an informal get-together for rose lovers to share their experience in growing roses while enjoying the feast of colour and fragrance,” it said.

The civic body said whether as a participant or as a part of the audience, everyone will experience a sense of relaxation and joy.

The NDMC urged the people to visit the show from 1 pm to 5 pm on the first day, and 10 am to 5 pm on the next day.