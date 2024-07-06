NDMC organizes Suvidha Camp to redress public grievances

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday organized a Suvidha camp in the city to redress public grievances.

A total of 94 grievances were received from the public by the officers concerned during the camp.

“Most of the grievances of residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate Departments. Besides this, hundreds of local residents and service users visited the Suvidha Camp to obtain information regarding NDMC Civic Services,” the NDMC said.

The civic body said all public grievances were discussed face to face by the public with the officials concerned of its various departments for expeditious resolutions.

Grievances requiring policy level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal, it said.

“Over hundred officers of 30 Departments of NDMC were present in the camp across the table for on the spot redressal of grievances. The help desks of the various Departments were supervised by the head of the departments,” the civic body said.

Apart from organizing the Suvidha Camps, the NDMC has also launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users of it.

The portal can be used for lodging the grievance, tracking their grievance status and for giving feedback on the grievance redressal mechanism.