The Muzaffarnagar district administration has ordered a complete shutdown in the district on Sunday.

District Magistrate Selvakumari J. said that it has been decided to impose ‘Janata Curfew’ and all business establishments, including shops, hotels and malls will remain closed every Sunday.

All activities in the district will be suspended except for essential services, she added.

The District Magistrate has warned that strict action will be taken against those found violating the curfew. Legal action under provisions of the Disaster Management Act will also be taken, she warned.

Official sources said that extensive sanitisation work would be undertaken in public areas on Sunday.

Muzaffarnagar presently has 83 active corona cases in the district, which reported three more cases on Saturday.