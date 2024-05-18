MP: Youth arrested for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan

The police in Bhopal have arrested a Muslim youth on charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

According to police officials, the youth, Faizaan alias Faizal Khan, 25, was arrested on the complaint lodged by some activists of the Bajrang Dal.

The complainants told police that the youth was raising slogans like ‘Pakistan zindabad’ and this was recorded on a video that went viral.

As per information, the arrested youth runs a puncture repair shop in Misrod area of Bhopal.

Misrod police station Inspector Manish Bhadauriya said they arrested Faizaan alias Faizal Khan and booked him under Section 153 (B) on charges of raising slogans against the country.

The Inspector said that the arrested youth lives in Mandideep industrial township near Bhopal.

He was produced in a court on Saturday and further investigations were on in the matter.

Sources said the arrested youth claimed that he had done so only as a joke and he did not mean anything serious by it.