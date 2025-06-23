Sustainability need of the hour, not just slogan: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said when the world is facing the crisis of climate change, sustainability is no longer a slogan but becomes a necessity.

Addressing a gathering at the National Students’ Convocation of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India here, she said time is over when corporate organisations worked solely with the profit motive. Now they have to keep the environmental costs in mind, and this is where Certified Management Accountants (CMAs), with their skills, can bring about a great change in the future of the planet.

The President further said that throughout India’s history, accountants have enjoyed high esteem in the society.

The reason for that is that accounting and accountability are deeply connected. We value accountability; therefore, we attach special significance to accounting, she, according to a release, said.

She also said that in modern times, this rich legacy is carried forward by, among others, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

The institute was founded in 1944 for the regulation and development of the profession of cost and management accountants in the country. That makes it a witness to the saga of India’s economic transformation after Independence. Not only a witness, in fact, it has been a very crucial player in making the Indian economy one of the strongest in the world today.

It has, she said, played its role away from the limelight, but experts in economic and corporate history appreciate the significance of the inputs of cost and management accountants in our industrial growth.

The President said that the institute has been a partner in the country’s progress as it provides highly valuable support to policymakers, to central and state governments as well as to various organisations in developing cost-efficient strategies, systems and manuals.

CMAs have meanwhile seen their functions growing from cost accounting in factories to management accounting in boardrooms, she observed.

The President said that the world is facing the crisis of climate change. Sustainability is no longer a slogan; it has become a necessity. That time is over when corporate organisations worked solely with the profit motive. Now they have to keep the environmental costs in mind. And this is where CMAs, with their skills, can bring about a great change in the future of the planet.

She also advised students to keep in mind that their responsibilities extend far beyond financial accounting.

As cost accountants, they are uniquely positioned to contribute to India’s transformation into a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. She expressed confidence that the education will enable them to become not only successful professionals, but also nation-builders.