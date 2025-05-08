After slitting friend’s throat, MP youth sends video of murder to family

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly murdered his friend by slitting his throat while getting the act recorded by another man before sending the video of the heinous crime to the victim’s family.

The incident that occured in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday came to light on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the 23-year-old man, identified as Rajneesh Mishra, is accused of murdering his friend, Abhishek Tripathi, in a forested area near their village, Bhaukheri.

Advertisement

According to the police, an old dispute could have turned the friends into foes culminating in the the murder.

Rajneesh Mishra’s brother, Golu, allegedly took Abhishek to a party in the forested area where Rajneesh was waiting for them. During the meeting, as an altercation between the two over some old dispute escalated into a full blown scuffle, Rajneesh overpowered Abhishek and pinned him to the ground before slitting his throat with a knife.

The act was filmed by another friend, Rajkumar Kewat, who was also present on the spot.

After committing the crime, Rajneesh, Rajkumar, and Golu fled the spot.

On Thursday, Rajkumar sent the video of Abhishek’s cold-blooded murder to the family members of Abhishek who informed the police about the crime.

The police recovered Abhishek’s body from the spot and sent it for postmortem before registering a case of murder. According to Rewa SP Vivek Singh, while Golu has been arrested soon after, a search is on to nab the main accused, Rajneesh Mishra and Rajkumar Kewat.