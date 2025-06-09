MP Praveen Khandelwal inspects Chandni Chowk area, vows to restore its historical grandeur

In a determined effort to restore the historical grandeur of Chandni Chowk and re-establish its status as the nation’s largest trade hub, Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal conducted a comprehensive ground inspection across key locations in the area on Monday. He was accompanied by local political representatives and administrative officials.

The inspection primarily focused on widespread encroachments of pavements and roads by shopkeepers, particularly near Fatehpuri Masjid Chowk and opposite Sheeshganj Gurdwara, where sidewalks have allegedly been covered with sheds and fitted with air conditioners and coolers, severely impeding pedestrian movement.

Highlighting the root cause of the area’s civic decline, Khandelwal pointed to the lack of coordination among multiple government agencies. He emphasized that the absence of inter-departmental communication has turned one of India’s most iconic commercial zones into a chaotic and neglected area. He called for immediate synergy and purpose in revitalization efforts.

As a symbolic gesture of fresh beginnings, Khandelwal proposed renaming the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation to the Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority, aligning the area’s identity with both its rich heritage and future vision.

Starting from Gauri Shankar Mandir near the Red Fort, the MP—joined by local leaders including Praveen Shankar Kapoor—walked through Dewan Hall Road, Cycle Market, Bhagirath Palace, Nai Sadak, Fatehpuri Masjid Chowk, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road, and Sadar Bazar’s Bara Tooti Chowk. During the walk, he pointed out repeated encroachment zones and highlighted urgent civic and infrastructure issues needing attention.

Khandelwal urged both police and civic body officials to strictly control unauthorized occupation, particularly around Qutub Road Railway Bridge and in Sadar Bazar. Senior officials from various departments including the DC City (SP Zone), DCP North, Delhi Jal Board, PWD, DUSIB, BSES, and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority accompanied him during the inspection. On-the-spot instructions were issued for immediate corrective action and expedited infrastructure works.

The MP directed various departments to remove encroachments from roads and footpaths, repair and resurface damaged pavements and roads, ensure daily cleaning and maintenance of public utilities and marketplaces, clear Chandni Chowk’s central verge of unauthorized obstructions, and remove unauthorized e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws from the regulated main road.

He also called for the redevelopment of Bara Tooti Chowk and Sadar Bazar, with a focus on installing modern civic facilities. Additionally, he proposed the installation of a statue of Shaheed Raja Nahar Singh at a prominent location on HC Sen Road. Power distribution company BSES was directed to remove overhead clutter, particularly tangled and obsolete wires from telecom and internet service providers.

Khandelwal further announced that a comprehensive meeting with traffic police will be held soon to tackle persistent traffic congestion and to finalize a long-term transportation and redevelopment plan for the area. Prominent local BJP leaders such as Arvind Garg, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Suman Kumar Gupta, and Satish Jain were present, along with representatives from the Delhi Hindustani Mercantile Association, Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, and other traders’ bodies.