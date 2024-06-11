MP govt to observe 2024 as ‘Bovine Protection Year’

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to observe 2024 as the ‘Gauvansh Raksha Varsh’ (Bovine Protection Year).

The state cabinet formally approved the decision during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav here on Tuesday. Dr Yadav had earlier made an announcement in this regard.

The cabinet also decided to provide subsidy to electricity consumers in the state to reduce the burden of power bills on the people.

Advertisement

According to officials, the subsidy would entail an additional burden of Rs 24,420 crore on the state exchequer in the year 2024-25.

The cabinet also approved 46,492 posts in the state health department. A sum of Rs 343.29 crore was sanctioned for the posts.

Amongst the sanctioned posts, 607 posts of medical specialists would be filled through a direct recruitment process.

At the beginning of the cabinet meeting, CM Dr Yadav congratulated PM Modi on his third consecutive term as the Prime Minister.

The members of the state council of ministers also praised Dr Yadav for the stellar performance of the BJP, which won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP.