Mother-son duo among three arrested for grabbing land

A 70-year-old woman, her son, and their associate were apprehended for illegally grabbing land and selling it after the demise of its owner in Sector 6 of Dwarka in South West Delhi.

According to police, the complainant said that some unknown land grabbers had occupied the property in Badhwar Apartment, Sector 6, after the death of his brother-in-law in 2023 and sold it for Rs 1.85 crore on the basis of forged documents.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Dwarka South Police Station under the relevant section of the IPC, and an investigation was subsequently initiated.

Advertisement

The cops gathered information about the suspects through local informers, leading to the identification and arrest of a person named Sarabjeet Singh.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect, Sarbjeet Singh, told police that Pawandeep Singh, a resident of Rajouri Garden, was the mastermind behind the case and had prepared the documents in the name of his mother, Rajender Kaur, an official said.

Sarbjeet Singh added that Pawandeep and his mother were subsequently apprehended. He also disclosed that he had been arrested previously in a murder case, where he came into contact with certain individuals who were his inmates in jail. From them, Sarbjeet Singh got the idea of forging documents for vacant plots and flats and selling them to earn easy money.