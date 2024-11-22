More than 1 lakh vehicles booked in Delhi for running wihout valid PUC under GRAP restrictions

More than one lakh vehicles were booked for not possessing valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates while six thousand overage vehicles were impounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in the national capital.

According to a data accessed by the newspaper, a total of 1, 56,545 vehicles were fined for not possessing valid PUC certificate out of which 1,24,877 vehicles were booked during GRAP 1, 2 restrictions, 13,729 during GRAP 3 and 4,915 during GRAP 4 restrictions.

The data also revealed that 6,021 overage vehicles were seized out of which 4949 were impounded during GRAP 1, 2 restrictions, 449 under GRAP 3 and 146 under GRAP 4 restrictions.

Advertisement

Moreover 513 vehicles were fined for carrying Construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

Additionally, 6684 light motor vehicles (LMV) running on BS III petrol and BS IV Diesel were fined out of which 2652 were booked during GRAP 3, 1211 during GRAP 4 restrictions.

The data also revealed that a total of 65 diesel operated heavy goods vehicles (HGV) were also fined.

In order to manage traffic and avoid traffic congestion to reduce vehicular pollution 300, traffic congestion points were decongested.

A total of 1,818 inter-state buses and 1,22,690 trucks were checked at the borders of the city.