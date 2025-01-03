Modi, Kejriwal take credit of development works done by Cong: Yadav

In a political attack over BJP and AAP, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged that both parties take credit of the works undertaken during Congress rule in the capital city ,claiming that the flats handed over by PM Modi were part of a project executed by their government and saffron party is doing it to influence votes in the upcoming assembly polls.

Yadav claimed, “Prime Minister Modi was taking credit for the flats constructed for EWS category residents at Ashok Vihar but the project was conceived and executed by the Congress Government in 2008 for the resettlement of slum dwellers”.

“On the eve of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections in 2022, the BJP had indulged in a similar credit-taking drama when PM Modi handed over the keys of EWS flats to 10 slum dwellers at Kalkaji, though sadly, over 3000 flats constructed for slum dwellers there have remained unallotted,” he added.

The congress leader claimed that Delhi Government had identified 229 JJ Clusters for development to construct EWS flats under the Rajiv Rattan Awas Yojna, Basic Services Urban Poor (BSUP) and DSIDC adding that the construction work of the Kathputli Colony flats started in 2014, but even after 11 years, the Delhi Government and the DDA have not been able to complete the work, which exposes the so-called Kejriwal’s corruption and ineptness.

He claimed that the slum dwellers of Kalkaji are still waiting for allotment of the flats constructed for them, as out of the over 3000 flats only 1862 have been allotted so far.