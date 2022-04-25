Follow Us:
Modi Government turns the country into a “Police State”—Haroon Yusuf

Ali Ahmed Syed | April 25, 2022 6:22 pm

Former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf said that India is being turned into a “Police State” by the Modi government by putting people’s representatives, political leaders and journalists in jails, for pointing out the mistakes of the ruling party.
Addressing a press conference Haroon Yusuf said that the Congress party strongly condemns the jailing of Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani for tweeting against Modi, as he was arrested by the Assam police in Gujarat and took him to Guwahati, to harass him and put him behind the bars.
He said that it was a tragic state of affairs that opposition leaders and journalists were being  locked up in jails and tortured for speaking the truth, in violation of democratic traditions.
He said that the court wanted to free Mevani from jail, but the Assam Government, in a bid to suppress the voice of Dalits, slapped another charge on Mevani to re-arrest him.
Yusuf said that in future, all opposition leaders will be put behind the bars if they dare to raise their voice on behalf of the people.

