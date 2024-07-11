Delhi Congress demands quick Delhi govt response to plug Munak canal breach

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said on Thursday that Delhi’s Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and the concerned departments should take urgent steps to provide relief to the people affected by the breach in the Munak canal with water flooding the residential areas of JJ colony in the Bawana region.

“The breach of the canal, which is a part of the Western Yamuna canal, which provides Delhi around 36.7 per cent of water (719 cusecs), will also create water shortage in the capital. The Delhi government should take prompt steps to avoid another major water crisis as had happened in the capital a few days ago,” he said.

According to locals, the leakage of water from the Munak canal was noticed last week, but the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) did not take timely action to repair the damage, which has now resulted in a major breach causing havoc in the Bawana area, the Delhi Congress chief pointed out.

“A few years ago, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had given Rs 18 crore to the DJB to strengthen the wall of the Munak canal, which was not carried out. Had that work been undertaken on time, the present leak could have been averted,” Yadav said.

He lamented that whether it is water shortage, waterlogging, or the breach of the canal, the Delhi government wakes up to the gravity of the situation only after the damage is done.

He demanded immediate payment of compensation to the residents of Bawana for the losses they suffered due to the sudden flooding following the Munak canal breach.