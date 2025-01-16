MHA’s approval for prosecution required after court takes cognizance of chargesheet: Swaraj

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of repeatedly playing “sympathy card” by issuing statements to portray themselves as victims in front of the public.

Responding to AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s comments on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the liquor policy case on Thursday, she said the AAP leaders should verify from their lawyers that the Union Home Ministry’s (MHA) permission to prosecute a chief minister is required only when the court takes cognizance of the chargesheet in the matter concerned. “The same is happening now,” she added.

Swaraj, herself a lawyer, explained that the arrest of the accused CM is just a part of the process of the investigation, and if a FIR is filed and a CM doesn’t cooperate in the probe despite adequate opportunity, the investigating agency has the right to arrest.

The BJP leader pointed out that Kejriwal had challenged the legality of his arrest in courts to no avail.

She said after the Centre’s approval of the prosecution of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh tried to create an impression that his arrest was made illegally.

Swaraj, taking a dig at the AAP leader, stated that the AAP has a team of good lawyers, it would have been better if Singh had consulted them before making comments on the legality of Kejriwal’s arrest.