MCD’s Divyang Mahotsav commences in the city

The first Divyang Mahotsav of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) kicked off here on Friday.

Events like singing, dancing, fancy dress, talent hunt, painting and sports will be organised during the four-day program. Children with eight types of disabilities have been included in the program.

Advertisement

Arjun Awardee and Paralympian Amit Saroha graced the occasion, in presence of Director of Education of MCD Sanjay Singh, Additional Director Education and Deputy Directors of Education from all zones, school inspectors and teachers.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Saroha shared his struggle among the students of MCD schools.

Saroha said following the encouragement by the Education Department of the MCD, the children have won so many medals which is a big thing in itself. He said even a small support by the teachers can change the life of a disabled child so that he can also live a respectable life.

In his address, Singh congratulated the students, teachers and officials of the education department present on this occasion for the successful organization of the first Divyang Mahotsav. “We get inspiration from the life of Amit Saroha ji on how to move forward in adverse circumstances,” the Director of Education said. Singh appreciated the presentation of cultural programs by the divyang children in the program and requested the teachers to find talent in the divyang students.