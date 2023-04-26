MCD to hold elections for mayor, deputy mayor today

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is scheduled to hold elections for the positions of mayor and deputy mayor on Wednesday.

The outcome of the elections will likely have significant implications on the composition and functioning of the Standing Committee, which plays a crucial role in local civic governance and is responsible for making important decisions related to the city’s development and management.

Despite lacking adequate numbers in the House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey as the candidates for the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections in the MCD.

Shikha Rai is currently serving as the councillor from Greater Kailash-1 ward, while Soni Pandey represents the Sonia Vihar ward in northeast Delhi in the civic body.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) named Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as the mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates respectively for the MCD elections. The party decided to renominate the two and the decision was taken by Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in recognition of their performance in the MCD, Delhi government.

The AAP, as the ruling party in the MCD, has expressed confidence that its candidates will emerge victorious in the upcoming election.

The MCD elections for mayor and deputy mayor are held by secret ballot, and anti-defection laws do not apply.

In the civic elections held on December 4, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 out of the 250 municipal wards, giving it a clear numerical advantage.