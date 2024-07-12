MCD mayor holds meet for prevention of vector-borne diseases

MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday chaired a meeting for the prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

In the meeting, she said, “During the rainy season, cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya increase due to waterlogging. We need to be prepared in advance to avoid this situation.”

“For this we all need to work together because the health of the people of Delhi is in our hands and it is a big responsibility which needs to be fulfilled with full sensitivity. We had a meeting with all the RWA of Delhi and they have been made aware about the preventive measures of vector borne disease in their respective areas,” she said.

Advertisement

The Mayor said that children of MCD schools should also be included in this campaign so that children can also be made aware about the preventive measures of mosquito-borne diseases.

She instructed all the DHOs present in the auditorium to monitor the work of their subordinate employees.

The Mayor also directed that water logging places should be identified and medicine should be sprayed, construction sites should be specially monitored because mosquitoes are more likely to breed at these places. Apart from this, ID cards should be given to all DBC workers so that they can go to the houses and check the mosquito breeding.

Oberoi said that vector-borne disease can be controlled only by the collective efforts of all of us, for this there is a need for mutual coordination.