MCD makes registration mandatory for BWGs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Monday said it has made registration mandatory for bulk waste generators (BWGs) under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

The civic body said this move aims to promote sustainable waste management practices and reduce the burden on landfill sites. All eligible entities, including government departments, local bodies, public sector undertakings, private institutions etc having a waste generation rate, and those exceeding 100 kg per day are required to register themselves.

“The registration process can be completed through the MCD 311 app, available on Android and iOS platforms. BWGs are responsible for segregating waste at the source, processing wet waste in situ, and handing over dry waste and residual waste to authorised MCD waste collection agencies. The MCD has constituted a dedicated team of officers to oversee the registration process, monitor BWG operations, and conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance with SWM Rules 2016,” the MCD said.

The civic body said it has also decided to take strict action against violators, including the imposition of penalties as per the provisions of Schedule II of SWM Byelaws 2017.

The MCD also urged all eligible waste generators to register promptly and adopt environmentally responsible waste management practices. Registration details, guidelines, and related information can be accessed on the official MCD website or through the DEMS and Health departments of the respective zonal offices.

The civic body said by implementing these measures, it aims to foster a clean, green, and sustainable environment in Delhi.