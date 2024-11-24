MCD launches software for registration of BWGs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday said it has launched an advanced software platform for the registration and monitoring of bulk waste generators (BWGs) as mandated under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The civic body said the initiative is part of its efforts to ensure effective waste management and foster a cleaner, greener, and sustainable Delhi.

BWGs are entities such as residential complexes, commercial establishments, hotels, banquet halls, hospitals, and institutions that generate more than 100 kilograms of waste per day.

The newly launched software provides a streamlined and user-friendly system for BWGs to register themselves and ensure compliance with waste management regulations, including proper segregation, processing, and disposal of waste at the source.

The MCD said the software will enable it to monitor waste disposal practices effectively, ensuring accountability among BWGs. It will also facilitate timely intervention and assistance in addressing waste management challenges.

This initiative aligns with Delhi’s commitment to enhancing solid waste management systems and reducing the burden on landfills, it said.

The MCD said all BWGs are required to register on the platform by means of the 311 app or portal at the earliest. Non-compliance with registration or proper waste management may lead to penalties under the applicable rules.

The civic body said it encourages all eligible entities to adopt this system to contribute to the city’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The MCD also appealed to stakeholders to join hands to make Delhi a cleaner and more eco-friendly city.