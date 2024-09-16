MCD intensifies efforts to combat vector borne diseases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday said it has implemented a multi-pronged strategy to prevent and control the spread of vector borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the national capital.

On vector control measures, the civic body mentioned about house-to-house visits. It said, “Over 2.59 crore households have been visited, with 1,56,932 found to be breeding mosquito sites. Breeding sites are destroyed on the spot, and homeowners are educated on health and hygiene practices. More than 4.20 lakh houses have been sprayed and fogged with insecticides.”

Mentioning regular spraying of insecticides, the MCD said, “Drains, water bodies, and surface water collections are sprayed weekly using manual and motorized sprayers.”

The civic body said 23 special drives have been conducted to cover vulnerable areas such as police stations, construction sites, parks, hospitals, schools, government offices, and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots.

Apart from that, the MCD informed that it conducted special fogging operations in Kavad Camps, Krishna Janmashtami Pandals/Temples, and Lal Quila.

Low lying areas along railway tracks are being sprayed by power spray tankers mounted on railway wagons, it said.

The MCD said meetings have been conducted under the Chairmanship of the Mayor and Commissioner to ensure effective coordination and implementation of vector borne diseases control measures.

Nodal teachers of all schools have been trained for prevention of mosquito breeding in schools, it said.

In a future action plan, the civic body said, “Fogging and focal spray operations will be conducted at public gatherings and religious festivals to control adult mosquito populations.”

“Outdoor fogging operations will be intensified in September-October, depending on mosquito density and disease situation. Anti-larval measures will be intensified on public land. Legal notices, challans, and administrative charges will be levied on repeated offenders,” it added.