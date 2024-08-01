MCD implements urgent measures to prevent misuse of basements and other issues

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has directed it’s officials regarding urgent measures to prevent misuse of basements with a warning that immediate disciplinary action would be taken against the misuse of basements.

The civic body issuing a circular informing about measures to to be taken to prevent the misuse of basements and other related issues in wake of the tragic death of UPSC aspirants at Old Rajinder Nagar.

It says buildings having a basement must be surveyed and immediate action including sealing be taken if they are found violating laws and misusing the basements.

The MCD’s announcement comes a day after Delhi Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi met students and civil services aspirants and discussed the issues faced by them.

Under the immediate measures, it is mandatory to have a separate entry and exit for the basement.

The building plan should be made public in case of basements, and there should be no encroachment on the drain and footpath.

The storm water drain should not be clogged at any point and the storm water drain should be desilted with with the help of super sucker machines.

Electrical wires and and fittings should be in a clutter and must be set right and be placed properly.

The MCD has said that portable pumps with operators must be kept ready at identified spots prone to water logging , and private concessionaires should be sensitised to quickly remove garbage.

The civic body has also directed it’s officials concerned to improve those public toilets that are in poor condition.

The MCD has made it clear to it’s officials that disciplinary action will be taken against delinquent officials not adhering to the directions.