MCD implemented integration of birth certificates with DigiLocker

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Wednesday that it has successfully implemented the integration of birth certificates with DigiLocker.

“This initiative has been accomplished in collaboration with the IT Department and NIC/MCD. It marks a significant step toward digital governance under the ‘Digital India’ mission, ensuring secure and easy access to essential documents for citizens,” the civic body said.

The MCD stated that this facility is also an integral part of the ‘100 Days Viksit Delhi Programme’, which has now been effectively brought into action.

Mentioning increased accessibility for citizens, the civic body said, “Citizens can now download their birth certificates anytime, anywhere via DigiLocker. This reduces dependence on physical copies and visits to government offices.”

On enhanced transparency and administrative efficiency, it said digital availability of documents reduces the risk of loss, tampering, or duplication, thereby improving transparency and speeding up processes. “This facility will be beneficial in processes like school admissions, passport issuance, Aadhaar registration, and more. Direct integration with DigiLocker simplifies paperwork, saving both time and effort for municipal staff,” the MCD said.

The initiative sets a benchmark for digitizing other essential documents and strengthens the e-Governance framework, it said.

This development is expected to significantly enhance citizen convenience and reinforce the government’s commitment to digital transformation, it added.

The MCD said it would also conduct awareness campaigns to ensure widespread adoption of this facility among the public.