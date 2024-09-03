MCD conducts special drive to prevent mosquito breeding

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday said it has carried out a special drive to prevent mosquito breeding in the Delhi government hospitals and health centres in the national capital.

The drive was conducted by the civic body in a bid to combat the spread of vector borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya.

“During the drive, 711 hospitals and health centres were inspected, and mosquito breeding was found in 182 of them. The breeding was immediately destroyed, and 82 legal notices and 33 prosecutions were issued to the responsible authorities,” the MCD said.

The civic body said the special drive aimed to prevent water stagnation, which is a prime breeding ground for Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes that transmit these diseases.

During the drive, the MCD officials emphasized the importance of preventive measures, such as removing stored water from containers like drums, coolers, and flower pots, to prevent mosquito breeding.

“All heads of hospitals and health centres were advised to take necessary steps to prevent and control mosquito breeding, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for patients and staff,” the civic body said.

The MCD said it is committed to taking proactive measures to protect the citizens of the national capital from vector borne diseases.

Earlier, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi had launched a dengue awareness campaign to make people aware about the prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya under the “Upchar se behtar hai roktham” campaign.