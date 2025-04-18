MCD attaches school property over tax default

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached the property of a school in the city for non-payment of property tax.

“The MCD has taken strict action against Satbhrawan Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, located on Padam Singh Road in the Karol Bagh zone, for non-payment of property tax. The property has been attached under Section 156A of the DMC Act in response to the school’s persistent default since the financial year 2004-05,” the civic body said on Friday.

The MCD further said that despite multiple opportunities and repeated notices issued under Sections 175, 123D, 153, 154(1), 156, and 446 of the DMC Act, the school management failed to clear its dues. “The department had even received a written commitment from the school to make a part payment of Rs 7.5 lakh, which was never honoured. To date, not a single rupee has been paid against the outstanding demand,” it added.

As part of the enforcement action, the MCD said its officials have sealed the Chairman’s office, Principal’s office, and other administrative areas of the school premises, while ensuring that classrooms remain unaffected to avoid disruption of academic activities.

Reiterating its commitment to strict enforcement of property tax regulations, the civic body has urged all taxpayers to settle their dues in a timely and accurate manner.

Timely payment of taxes is essential for the delivery of civic services and infrastructure development across the city, it added.