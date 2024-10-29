MCD announces Rs 60-cr Diwali package for employees

Ahead of Diwali, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Tuesday, announced the Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (NPLB) for its employees.

The AAP government has released funds totaling Rs 60.51 crore to ensure the timely disbursement of the bonus among eligible employees of the civic body.

Announcing the decision, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “As per the vision of Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to supporting MCD employees and ensuring their hard work is acknowledged. This Diwali bonus is a gesture of our gratitude to them for their dedication and service to the citizens of Delhi.”

She said all Group C employees and Group B Non-Gazetted employees, with eligibility extended to regular employees who have completed a minimum qualifying service of six months, are entitled to the Diwali bonus for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Eligible employees are entitled to a bonus of Rs 6,908 on a pro-rata basis. Additionally, daily wage employees who have worked for at least 240 days across the last three financial years are eligible for a bonus of Rs 1,108.

The Mayor said to ensure seamless distribution, the MCD has introduced a customised bonus disbursal application designed to streamline the process. This application directly credits the bonus amount to employees’ bank accounts, reducing delays and minimising the need for manual intervention by the drawing and disbursing officer (DDO).

She added that for instances where the bonus application can not be utilised, physical bills will be prepared by the DDO, who will then facilitate the disbursement.