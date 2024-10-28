Mayoral polls to be held in next MCD session: Shelly Oberoi

he House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was adjourned on Monday after councilors from the Opposition created a ruckus over rising levels of pollution in the city and the non-conduct of mayoral polls.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced that the polls for the post of mayor will be held in the next House meeting.

The BJP councilors started raising slogans after Oberoi entered the House over the issue of pollution and delay in the mayoral polls, saying that in the third year, a mayor from the Dalit community had to be elected and by delaying the election, a Dalit was being denied his right.

However, Oberoi assured the opposition that in the next meeting, elections will be held and she adjourned the House.

The opposition councillors also hit out at the mayor for coming late and alleged the session began 40 minutes past its scheduled commencement.

The BJP councilors last week staged a protest at the civic centre demanding election for the post of mayor and formation of standing committee.