Maurya welcomes Calcutta HC’s decision on illegal OBC certificates

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s decision to cancel five lakh OBC certificates in West Bengal issued constitutionally between 2010 and 2024.

“The statement given by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against the decision of the Calcutta High Court is inspired by cheap appeasement politics, which I strongly condemn,” he told media persons here on Thursday.

He said that the BJP has been protesting against Mamata Banerjee for giving unconstitutional benefits to Bangladeshi Rohingya Muslims and infiltrators under the OBC reservation.

Advertisement

“Driven by her vote bank’s cheap appeasement politics, Mamata Banerjee wants to rob the reservation of the OBC community and give it to Bangladeshi Rohingya Muslims and infiltrators. However, the BJP will not let the rights of backward Dalits and deprived people of the country be taken away at any cost,” he said.

Maurya said that the Congress has been inflicting injustice upon the poor Dalits, backward tribals, and women of the country for the past 70 years and now the ‘prince’ himself has confirmed this.

“In a programme, the Congress prince has himself acknowledged a big truth that the system created during the time of his grandmother, his father, and his mother has been strongly working against the interests of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. Moreover, the Congress created SC, ST, and OBC people through this system. The party has destroyed so many generations,” he alleged.

Maurya emphasised that today, the dark truth of the Congress has come before the people of the country. He pointed out that the Congress failed to grant constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission for 40 years, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi took decisive steps to rectify this oversight. Maurya accused the Congress of committing the sin of snatching the reservation of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals in the states ruled by them and giving it to Muslims.

“Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Congress has made several attempts to do this and it is also being done in Karnataka,” he added.