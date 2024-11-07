Many complaining of respiratory problems amid Delhi’s air pollution spike

With the air quality reeling under ‘very poor’ category in the national capital for several days and the average AQI falling in the 300- 400 range, city residents have started complaining of breathing difficulty, while many patients with respiratory problems are visiting doctors.

Speaking to a news agency, a doctor with the AIIMS said, “We are seeing that patients are having a lot of problems. Patients who have respiratory diseases like asthma, and COPD patients. We are seeing a lot more patients in the OPD now. Many patients have complained that their asthma is getting worse.”

Approximately, there is a surge of 15 to 20 per cent in the number of patients who are complaining of respiratory problems increasing further, the doctor said.

He said that more patients are seen who had pre-existing asthma, and are complaining of exacerbated symptoms.

The medical expert has advised that the patients who have respiratory problems must avoid exposure to outdoor activity.

He has said that if someone wants to exercise, they must prefer doing the same indoors, and avoid outdoor activities.

In case of people suffering from Asthma, the doctors have advised to use inhalers, and also follow a healthy and appropriate diet to prevent triggering any kind of allergy.

Several patients with serious symptoms have also been admitted to the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the general public is also mentioning itching in eyes during the peak traffic hours, while they also feel uncomfortable breathing at places with more traffic or areas where there is more dust in the air.

