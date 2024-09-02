Man stabs wife in car, caught while fleeing

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death and leaving the body in his car before fleeing in West Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Gautam, was arrested while he was trying to flee after the murder.

The police said they received telephonic information around 1:20 am on Monday from Head Constable Ajay that he had apprehended a person who was moving shirtless in suspicious circumstances.

The suspected individual was interrogated, and he admitted to killing his wife and leaving her body in the car. On further questioning, he also disclosed the sequence of events.

The accused revealed that he married Manya this year in March against the wishes of their family members. After marriage, they were living with their respective family members and met occasionally.

On the night of murder, he met with Manya somewhere in Rajouri Garden. The wife insisted that they should live together and this resulted in a heated argument. The accused, Gautam, inflicted multiple stab injuries to Manya and she died in the car.

After realising that she is dead, Gautam parked the car near Shivaji college red light and was fleeing the spot before he was apprehended.

The police have registered a murder case against the accused at police station Rajouri Garden and the verification of facts as told by the accused is going on.