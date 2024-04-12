Man shot at from close range at market place in Delhi

A 35-year-old man was shot at from a close range at the Kabari Market area in North East Delhi’s Seelampur on Friday morning, the police said.

According to a police official, information about the incident was received by the local police on Friday morning through a PCR call at the Seelampur Police Station.

The man received a bullet injury in the back of his head, the occipital region, and the exit wound on the left side of the temporal region, a senior police official informed.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Shahnawaz, a resident of New Seelampur, N E Delhi, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC). He was later shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP). His condition is presently stable, according to the police.

A police official said, “An eyewitness reported that a man had shot at Shahnawaz while he was walking on the road from a close range from behind.”

On reaching the spot of the crime, a police team even found a 7.65-mm bullet, an official said.

The police have launched a probe into the matter even as CCTV footage is being scanned. A crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory team also visited the spot to carry the probe forward.

So far, the motive behind the crime is not clear while efforts were underway to nab the culprits, and also ascertain the cause behind the incident.

An attempt to murder case is being registered in this regard, under Indian Penal Code sections 307, 25, and also section 27 of the Arms Act.

Further probe is underway, the police added.