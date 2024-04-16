Man shoots cop dead in broad daylight on Delhi flyover, dies by suicide Another man on scooty injured

A 44-year-old man shot an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police and another passerby, and later killed himself, a police official said on Tuesday.

In the entire series of events that took place on a flyover in North East Delhi, the police personnel, who was on a motorbike, and the shooter died. The man who was riding a scooty on the same Meet Nagar flyover, sustained a bullet injury and is presently under treatment at the GTB hospital.

The attacker who forcefully boarded an autorickshaw after shooting the ASI, later tried to shoot the auto driver, who jumped outside, and was saved by a hair’s breadth. According to the police, it seemed that the accused shot himself in the head while sitting in the rear seat of an auto rickshaw.

According to a senior police official, the deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma, who was posted with the Special Branch, while the injured scooty rider was identified as Amit Kumar.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh, who is a resident of Nand Nagri, Delhi.

It is said that after shooting ASI Dinesh and Amit, the accused forcibly sat on three-seater rickshaw, and when the driver resisted, he opened fire at the driver, who somehow managed to escape without injury.

“There are two wounds on his head, one entry on right side and the exit on the left side of head,” Deputy Commissioner of Police North East Delhi, Dr Joy Tirkey said.

Mukesh was declared dead at GTB Hospital, the police official added.

The incident was reported through a PCR call at around 11:42 a.m. and soon a police team was rushed to the spot.

The police team has also recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, which was found on the rear seat of the auto-rickshaw, along with multiple bullets, while some empty shells were found upon search from three spots on the Meet Nagar flyover.

Based on the entire episode, a case of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act is being registered in this regard at Police Station Jyoti Nagar. According to a police official, the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, while a probe has been initiated, the official added.