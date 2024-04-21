Top 5 free video editing softwares

Nowadays, most projects in any industry require video as a communicator. Be it for presenting a proposal, news material, or an advertisement project, video is the key. Shooting a video is not enough. It requires a few steps more to make it a successful deliverable item that includes good editing. However, not everyone has the budget to spend on a premium video editing package.

But there are plenty of free video editors to choose from, and they consist of professional-level tools that are recognised as some of the best in the industry. These free video editors hold your hand through the entire process, and there are more powerful apps that offer room to grow.

Premiere Pro: This is Adobe’s video editing software that works on both Windows and Mac. It comes with industry standards, offering professional features for a subscription fee. You can try it for free for seven days, which is enough time to complete a project. Under the free plan, 1080p video exports at 60 frames per second, with some limits on in-app features.

DaVinci Resolve: It comes with professional-level video editing features. A whole suite of tools, including two editing interfaces, audio mastering, effects, and delivery, The free subscription feature comes with 4K video exports at 60 frames per second in 8-bit colour, with certain limits on effects and other features.

Clipchamp: This app provides the feature of editing video in a web browser. There are plenty of free assets on this platform to use from Microsoft’s database. Under the free subscription, 1080p video exports are available.

Final Cut Pro and iMovie: These apps are available for Macs only. Final Cut Pro has an excellent reputation within the TV and movie industries. It’s made by Apple, which offers a generous 90-day free trial. While iMovie has tight integration with the iCloud Photo Library and Apple’s broader ecosystem, it only supports a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Kdenlive: This app comes in handy for Linux or Windows users looking for a free editor that punches above its weight. It comes with features like a massive range of effects and advanced tools for chroma keying, syncing clips, and more.