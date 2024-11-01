Man, nephew killed on Diwali over monetary dispute

A man and his nephew were shot dead in front of their house by their teen relative and another man over a monetary dispute in east Delhi’s Shahdara, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported on the day of Diwali, they said, adding the deceased’s son sustained injuries in the incident.

“The deceased have been identified as Akash (40) and his teenage nephew,” a police official said.

A teenager was held by police in this regard who confessed that he along with his friend had murdered Akash over a monetary dispute.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Prashant Gautam, said Akash along with his nephew and son were celebrating Diwali outside their house when the accused came there on a scooty.

The teenager’s relative asked the masked man to kill Akash and that person took out a pistol and fired on three of them. Both the assailants then fled from the spot, Gautam added.

The accused confessed that Akash had promised to give him Rs 70,000 but later on refused to pay the sum. So, to take revenge, he planned the murder along with his friend, the DCP said.

The police had received a PCR call at 8.30 pm about the firing at Police Station Farsh Bazar, Shahdara, and following the call, a team was rushed to the spot.

CCTV footage of the incident is circulating on social media in which Akash and his family were seen celebrating Diwali and were lighting crackers outside their house.

Then two attackers came to the spot, one of them riding a scooter. The one on the scooter got down briefly and touched Akash’s feet, meanwhile, a person standing behind him took out a pistol and fired at the family.

A case under sections 103, 109, 351(3)/3(5), (all related to murder) of BNS was registered at police station Farsh Bazar.