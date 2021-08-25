Man held at Chennai airport for smuggling gold

One passenger from Dubai was arrested here for trying to smuggle in 1.38 kg of gold, said the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

According to the customs department, one male passenger aged 27 years, flew in from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-544 was intercepted at the exit gate and his baggage which were found to be unusually heavy were subjected to detailed examination.

During the examination, it was found that the passenger has adopted a new mode of concealing the gold in the form of a cylindrical rod inside the hollow portion of kitchen shelves made of stainless steel pipes.

On dismantling of the shelves, gold weighing 1.38 kilograms worth Rs 60 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was arrested.